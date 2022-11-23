Brandon Royval announces he’s out of UFC Vegas 66 fight against Amir Albazi, still vows to be flyweight champ in 2023

Brandon Royval will not be fighting at UFC Vegas 66 on December 17.

Royval was set to return to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 66 against Amir Albazi in a pivotal flyweight fight. Unfortnately, the American took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal he is out of his scrap due to an injury. Yet, even with that, Royval is confident he will become the flyweight champ in 2023.

“Heartbroken to say that I will not be competing on Dec 17th. Training mma is always intense and I’ve competed many times with injuries, actually most of my ufc career. Last week after a practice I was feeling a pain in my wrist. After a few days of the deformity, bruising and the pain not going away, I went to the doctors where they determined I broke my wrist. Thankfully I won’t need surgery, but I will not be recovered in enough time to compete. This is the first time despite many injuries, I’ve ever had to pull out of a mma fight and couldn’t navigate my camp around it. I’m super sad but this won’t change that I’ll have the belt by the end of 2023,” Royval wrote.

Brandon Royval (14-6) is on a two-fight win streak after defeating Matt Schnell by submission back in May after defeating Rogerio Bontorin in January. Prior to that, he suffered a submission loss to Alexandre Pantoja and a TKO loss to Brandon Moreno in a fight he dislocated his shoulder. In the UFC, Royval is 4-2 with his other two wins coming by submission over Tim Elliott and Kai Kara-France.

With Royval vs. Albazi off, UFC Vegas 66 is now as follows: