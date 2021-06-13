Demian Maia likely done with the UFC following loss to Belal Muhammad, says Dana White

Welterweight veteran Demian Maia is likely done with the UFC following his latest loss to Belal Muhammad, says UFC president Dana White.

Maia lost a unanimous decision to Muhammad in a main card fight at Saturday’s UFC 263 pay-per-view card. After winning the first round by pushing Muhammad against the fence and securing one takedown, Maia really faded as the fight went on. Muhammad was able to stuff nearly all of his takedowns from there on out and also outstruck him on the feet as “Remember the Name” won a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards. For Maia, this was his second straight loss in the UFC following a KO defeat to Gilbert Burns last March.

Speaking to reporters following UFC 263, White was asked about the future of Maia in the Octagon. According to White, this was the final fight on Maia’s UFC contract. Considering he’s now 43 years old, White believes this was probably his last fight for the UFC.

“I think that was his last fight. It was the last fight on his deal. He’s (43). He’s been so good at getting in there, securing the takedown, getting on top of people and just strangling them or grabbing something and twisting it until you quit, and he couldn’t get it done tonight. He’s (43), he’s a great guy, he’s had a great career, and yes, I would say that’s probably it,” White said (via MMAFighting.com).

If this is truly it for Maia with the UFC, it was an absolutely amazing career that began all the way back in 2007. After winning the first six fights of his pro MMA career, the UFC signed Maia and he went on to enjoy an incredible career in the UFC with a 22-6 record in the promotion over the past 14 years. Although he never won a UFC title, he came close on two occasions in two weight classes. It’s possible he could be a Hall of Famer one day, too.

