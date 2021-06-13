Jamahal Hill praises “warrior” Paul Craig following brutal submission loss at UFC 263

UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill praised “warrior” opponent Paul Craig following his brutal submission loss at UFC 263.

Hill had his arm dislocated by a first-round armbar submission attempt by Craig in their UFC 263 pay-per-view fight. Craig pulled guard and was able to grab a hold of Hill’s arm, and he was able to dislocate it with a nasty submission. However, referee Al Guinee didn’t see the arm dislocate, and he also missed Hill tapping out, and the fight continued for a few more seconds, with Paul pounding Hill out with hammer fists and winning via TKO. It was an absolutely brutal submission and it temporarily cost Hill the use of his arm. Fortunately, the arm wasn’t broken, but he lost the fight as the favorite nonetheless.

Taking to his social media following the fight, Hill praised Craig for his incredible victory, saying that he will take the loss like a man and learn from it and get better going foward.

I will always respect a warrior and @bigpaulcraig is exactly that!!! I take my lumps like a man and learn!!! Sweet Dreams will be back and better than u ever seen!!! Appreciate the support to those that really love and rock with me this have is crazy!!!

Hill was riding a hot streak into this fight following a TKO win over Ovince Saint Preux in his last outing, and the hope was that this win over Craig would help elevate him in the UFC light heavyweight rankings. However, he took the loss and will now need to get back to the drawing board. We know how good Hill’s striking is, but he has to work on his ground game if he’s going to make a run up the light heavyweight rankings. As for Craig, winning this fight in such an impressive fashion will likely land him someone in the top-10 next.

What do you think is next for Jamahal Hill and Paul Craig after their fight at UFC 263?