UFC 263 Results: Belal Muhammad defeats Demian Maia (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 263 main card features a welterweight bout between former title challenger Demian Maia and surging contender Belal Muhammad.

Maia (28-10 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since suffering a first-round TKO loss to Gilbert Burns in March of 2020. Prior to that setback, the Brazilian submission specialist had put together a three-fight win streak, which included stoppage victories over Ben Askren and Lyman Good.

Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad most recently competed this past March, where his bout with Leon Edwards ended in a no-contest due to a nasty accidental eye-poke. Prior to that controversial outcome, ‘Remember The Name’ had put together a four-fight winning streak.

Round one begins and Demian Maia lands a nice left jab to get the striking started. Muhammad fires back with a combination that misses. Maiai shoots in on a takedown and gets it. He begins working to improve his position but Belal Muhammad is able to scramble and get back up to his feet. Demian Maia shoots in for another takedown but this time Muhammad shrugs him off. The submission specialist lands a low kick and then shoots in for another takedown attempt. He presses Belal against the cage and works in some knees. Muhammad scrambles free but Maia connects with a left jab to end the round.

Round two begins and Demian Maia lands a left jab. Belal Muhammad responds with a heavy low kick. The 43-year-old takes the center of the Octagon and snaps another jab in the face of ‘Remember the Name’. He circles to his right but eats a counter jab from Muhammad. Another left from Belal lands. Maia returns fire with a good combination. He shoots in for a takedown but is unsuccessful. Muhammad with a nice left hand. Maia answers with one of his own. Both men are landing punches but Belal’s strikes clearly are heavier of the two. Demian looks to shoot in on a single leg. He presses Muhammad against the cage and looks to score a sweep. Belal is doing a great job of defending. He begins landing some nice elbows before the horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Demian Maia immediately begins searching for a takedown. Belal Muhammad breaks free from the clinch and lands a good left hand. Another left scores for Belal. The Brazilian circles and then dives in on another takedown attempt. He can’t get it but proceeds to press Muhammad against the cage. He is desperately going for this but Belal just won’t allow it to happen. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 263 Result: Belal Muhammad def. Demian Maia by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

