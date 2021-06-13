Chase Hooper issues statement following loss at UFC 263: “I always give it my all and leave everything in the cage”

UFC featherweight Chase Hooper issued a statement following his loss at UFC 263: “I always give it my all and leave everything in the cage.”

Just 21 years of age, Hooper is one of the youngest fighters on the UFC roster, but he entered his UFC 263 fight against Steven Peterson with a 2-1 record in the promotion. A talented Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner, Hooper defeated Daniel Teymur in his UFC debut via TKO and also submitted Peter Barrett via heel hook in his last outing, which sandwiched a unanimous decision loss to Alex Caceres in between. With Hooper being super young and improving his game, he entered the fight with Peterson as a very slight favorite to win. However, the fight did not go his way, and Peterson ended up winning a clear decision.

There are many fans and media who believe that Hooper needs more seasoning on the regional scene, and there are some who believe he will be released in order to improve his overall MMA game. Taking to his social media following UFC 263, Hooper said he makes no excuses for the loss to Peterson and promised he will get back in the gym and get to work.

“I’ve always compared fighting to jumping off a cliff. You’re slowly walking your way towards the edge not knowing fully what to expect when you make that leap. It’s one of the scariest and most vulnerable experiences you can be a part of. You and another man are literally showing everything you’re made of in front of your family, friends, and the world in the most primitive and real way possible. Say what you will, but I always give it my all and leave every thing in the cage. Never will I make any excuses and never will I apologize. I did some things well, but not well enough. I made some improvements, but not enough. Time is on my side, but that’s no excuse. I just need to continue to grind in and out of the gym and make the changes necessary to continue to develop and improve myself as a fighter,” Hooper said. “At the end of the day, I get to go in there and do what so many people can only dream of and I’m able to support myself and have a life that I’ve didn’t even know was possible for myself. The split side of that is that the mistakes and missteps I make are broadcast to the world and my worth is analyzed by some based only on 15 minute sections of my life. No apologies, no excuses. Thanks to everybody for the support, especially my beautiful fiancée that puts up with this crazy life, and the guys who are with me in the trenches everyday and who are in my corner no matter what.”

