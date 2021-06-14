Demian Maia calls out Nate Diaz for final fight of UFC career: “You’re a great fighter who also represents Jiu Jitsu and you’re real”

Demian Maia called out Nate Diaz for the final fight of his UFC career, telling Diaz “you’re a great fighter who also represents jiu-jitsu.”

Maia lost a unanimous decision to Belal Muhammad on the UFC 263 main card, and Diaz lost a decision to Leon Edwards in the very next fight. Following the event, UFC president Dana White said that Maia’s UFC contract is up and he doesn’t see the legend fighting in the promotion anytime soon. But for the 43-year-old Maia, he says he still has one more fight left in him. And he says if he wants anyone for the final walk, he wants it to be Diaz.

Taking to his social media on Monday, Maia reflected on his loss to Muhammad at UFC 263 and then suggested Diaz be his opponent for the final fight of his UFC career.

“Last night I tried hard and unfortunately wasn’t able to put my best performance. As frustrated as I am, I kept trying until the end and that’s in the past now. I’m already looking forward as I know time goes by fast, and I won’t be doing this much longer. @natediaz209, I saw your quote on the press conference, and think you’re great too. You’re a great fighter who also represents Jiu Jitsu and you’re real, I respect that,” Maia wrote. “Regardless of last night, I know I still have one fight left in me, and it’s no secret that I feel like @UFC is my home, where I want to finish my career. Now, I have no idea if they will give me another fight, but if they do, I would be honored to do my last MMA bout with you, someone who always come to fight, who represents BJJ and whom I respect. I have had a long career, fought pretty much everybody, and proudly represented Jiu Jitsu the best I could. If I have one more, I don’t want to waste it with someone who I don’t respect. So If you want it, and the UFC wants to do it, it will happen, and it will be my last dance. Much respect. #keepingitreal #ufc”

