Dana White comments on potential long-term health care for UFC fighters: “I don’t know about health care forever”

UFC president Dana White commented on potential long-term health care for UFC fighters, saying “I don’t know about health care forever.”

White recently suggested on Instagram that the UFC would “soon” be introducing long-term health benefits to its fighters in a reply to a fan who asked him about it. However, White admitted this past week that he accidentally replied to the wrong fan, and he confirmed that nothing is imminent. It was disappointing news for the fighters, who seemed like they were about to get improved health care, but as of right now there is nothing new to report. However, White said the UFC is still working on other things.

Speaking to reporters following UFC 263, White admitted that he doesn’t view long-term health care for athletes as something that’s feasible. However, he pointed to the UFC embracing the use of psychedelics as something that could help the fighters going forward, noting that the company has “been spending millions of dollars” on brain research. That being said, White cautioned that any sort of long-term health care is likely not coming.

“Listen, we’re working on stuff like that all the time. We’re working on this brain stuff. We’ve been spending millions of dollars on brain stuff for years and now all this psychedelic stuff is happening. So we’re trying to figure out, a lot of guys are interested in that, we think a lot of guys are interested. We’re always looking to make things better, safer for the fighters. I don’t know about health care forever. Does anyone have a job where they get health care forever when they leave? That’s pretty crazy. Let’s all go work there. I don’t think anybody does it,” White said (h/t MMA Mania).

