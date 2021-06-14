Leon Edwards reveals the advice Nate Diaz gave him following their battle at UFC 263

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards revealed the advice that Nate Diaz gave him following their five-round battle at UFC 263.

Edwards defeated Diaz via unanimous decision in the first five-round non-title, non-main event fight in promotional history this past weekend at UFC 263. It was a fantastic performance by Edwards, who was dominating the fight up until the final minute of the bout when Diaz rocked him with a straight left and had Edwards badly wobbled. Edwards was able to hang on and survive and make it to the final bell and was rewarded the decision. Although Edwards and Diaz had some words to say in the leadup to the fight, they were extremely respectful after going to battle with each other for 25 minutes.

Taking to his social media following the fight, Edwards revealed what Diaz told him after the fight. Take a look at the advice that “Rocky” said Diaz told him following their war.

Nate told me after the fight “don’t let these motherfuckers tell you ain’t shit name your price or they will name it for you” and I felt that — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) June 14, 2021

For Edwards, he will want to fight for the UFC welterweight title in his next outing following another great win over Diaz. If you include his No Contest with Muhammad, Edwards is unbeaten over his last 10 fights. He seems to be on the verge of fighting for the belt at 170lbs, but UFC president Dana White has said that Colby Covington will be next in line for UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next. We will find out soon what the UFC wants to do with all these welterweight contenders. There is also a chance that Edwards could fight rival Jorge Masvidal in his next outing, according to UFC president Dana White.

What do you think is next for Leon Edwards after beating Nate Diaz at UFC 263? And what do you think is next for Diaz?