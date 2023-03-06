Demetrious Johnson believes Jon Jones could’ve defeated Ciryl Gane without weight change: “He could’ve done that weighing 205!”

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson wasn’t shocked by Jon Jones‘ successful return.

‘Bones’ made his long-awaited return to the octagon in the main event of UFC 285 over the weekend. While his return was long in the making, so was his move to heavyweight. On Saturday night, Jones competed in the weight class for the first time, facing Ciryl Gane.

They battled for the heavyweight title left vacant by Francis Ngannou in January. As far as the fight goes, it wasn’t even close. Jones slipped a punch early, secured a takedown, and wound up submitting ‘Bon Gamin’ with a guillotine choke early in the first round.

The lack of effort in the win shocked a lot of fans, but not Demetrious Johnson. On his YouTube stream, the current ONE Championship flyweight champion discussed Jon Jones return. ‘Mighty Mouse’ wasn’t surprised, as he believed the former light-heavyweight’s skill set was more complete than Gane’s.

However, Johnson also questioned why Jones spent years gaining muscle mass for the move. In the flyweight’s view, ‘Bones’ could’ve done that to Gane without moving to heavyweight.

“Do I think Jon Jones should’ve gained all that weight? No.” Demetrious Johnson stated on a YouTube stream discussing UFC 285’s main event. “I would’ve liked to see him stay at 205, or 225. 225 f*cking shredded, not the 250 that he is now, but it is what it is. I think Jon Jones could’ve done what he did to [Ciryl] Gane at 205.”

He continued, “His skillset is so much better than his. I always say this, and I’ll have this written on my gravestone, MMA is the easiest sport to become champion in. The reason I say this is because you could take someone who is very high level in one aspect, and put him in a game where you have no f*cking idea what is going on. Jon Jones literally sat on Ciryl Gane’s lap and choked him out. He literally sat in his lap.”

“Ciryl Gane had no answer. He didn’t hand fight, he didn’t push his hips away and kick Jon Jones’ base. He literally let Jon Jones sit in his lap, and finish him with a front choke… When I say no hand fighting, there was nothing. Jon Jones didn’t need to be 250 to do what he did to Ciryl Gane.”

