Stipe Miocic states there’s “zero question” he will defeat Jon Jones in return: “Sucks that he’s going to lose”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is confident ahead of his return.

The former champion has been out of the cage for nearly two years. Miocic’s last bout came against Francis Ngannou in another defense of his heavyweight throne. However, ‘The Predator’ wound up winning by second-round knockout, taking the title in the process.

Nearly two years on from that defeat, the former champion is gearing up to make his return. Miocic was hoping to face Jon Jones in the main event of UFC 285 last weekend, but the nod instead went to Ciryl Gane. ‘Bones’ wound up winning by first-round submission, earning the vacant heavyweight title.

Following the victory, the newly crowned heavyweight champion called out Stipe Miocic. Late last week, the latter already revealed that he is eyeing a fight with Jon Jones for July at International Fight Week. One thing is for sure, whenever Miocic returns, he’s going to be headed home with a win.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Miocic discussed his impending octagon return. There, he stated there’s no question he will defeat Jones, but added that it sucks that ‘Bones’ will have to lose.

“I’m going to win, there’s no question,” Stipe Miocic said on The MMA Hour regarding a return to face Jon Jones. “There’s no question about it. I know that [he’s never lost]. It sucks that he’s going to lose. He’s going [to have] a big ‘one.’ I’m not going to imagine it, it’s going to happen.”

He continued,”…I’m pumped up and ready to go. They told me yes [in July] and that I would be getting a contract.”

