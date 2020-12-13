Deiveson Figueiredo opens as big favorite for rematch with Brandon Moreno

The online sportsbooks have spoken as Deiveson Figueiredo opened as a big favorite for his rematch with Brandon Moreno.

Figueiredo and Moreno fought 25 minutes tooth-and-nail to a majority draw in the main event of UFC 256. It was an incredible fight between the two best flyweights in the world, but even five rounds couldn’t determine a clear winner. With the end result being so controversial, and with the fight being so good to watch, UFC president Dana White has confirmed that there will be a rematch in 2021 for the UFC flyweight title.

With White confirming that the UFC will run back Figueiredo vs. Moreno, the online sportsbooks were quick to open up the betting line for the rematch, and the odds are once again heavily in favorite of the champ. Check them out below via BestFightOdds.

UFC Odds

Deiveson Figueiredo -275

Brandon Moreno +215

The champion Figueiredo opened up as a -275 betting favorite to win the rematch. That means a $275 bet would win you $100. As for Moreno, he opened up as a +215 betting underdog to take the second fight. That means a $100 bet would win $215.

Surprisingly, the odds are nearly identical to the betting line the sportsbooks opened for the first fight between these two at UFC 256. In that fight, Figueiredo opened as a -275 betting favorite with the comeback on Moreno at +235. He closed, however, as high as -445 and Moreno was a +250 underdog at close depending on the book.

Seeing Figueiredo opening as a big favorite considering how close and competitive the first fight at UFC 256 with Moreno was may be surprising, but you have to remember the sportsbooks must figure that the champ will get heavy action once again. Although Figueiredo didn’t get his hand raised on the judges’ scorecards, most thought he should have won had he not been deducted a point for a low blow during the bout.

Who is your money on, Deiveson Figueiredo or Brandon Moreno?