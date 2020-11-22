Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno opening betting odds released for UFC 256

The opening betting odds have dropped for the upcoming UFC flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno at UFC 256.

Figueiredo submitted Alex Perez in the main event of UFC 255 on Saturday, while Moreno took care of business with a first-round TKO over Brandon Royval. Following the event, UFC president Dana White made the surprise announcement that Figueiredo vs. Moreno will both be booked for a quick turnaround when they meet each other at UFC 256.

With the announcement of Figueiredo vs. Moreno, the sportsbooks were quick to get out and release the line for their upcoming fight at UFC 256. Check it out via BestFightOdds.

UFC 256 Odds

Deiveson Figueiredo -275

Brandon Moreno +235

Figueiredo opened as a -275 betting favorite. That means a $275 bet would win $100. As for Moreno, he opened as a +235 underdog. That means a $100 bet would win you $235.

Figueiredo (20-1) is the UFC flyweight champion and he is one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the game at this point. At 32 years of age, Figueiredo is in his prime and he looks absolutely unstoppable right now. The Brazilian has won his last five fights in a row and overall in 9-1 in the UFC with seven of those wins coming by stoppage, an absurd finishing rate for the flyweight division. He looks poised to hold the belt for a long time.

Moreno (18-5-1) is one of the top flyweight fighters in the world. The 26-year-old Mexican is in his stint with the UFC. After going 3-2 during his first UFC run, Moreno is now 3-0-1 during his second run in the Octagon for an overall record of 6-2-1 in the UFC. Moreno is currently unbeaten over his last five fights and he hasn’t lost since May 2018. Although Moreno is a big underdog according to the sportsbooks, you can’t count him out here.

Who is your money on, Deiveson Figueiredo or Brandon Moreno?