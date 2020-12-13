Photo | See the UFC 256 scorecards for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Following their main event of UFC 256, the official judges’ scorecards were released for the Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno war.

The UFC 256 headliner turned out to be one of the greatest fights of the year, the greatest flyweight fight of all time, and one of the best fights in UFC history, period. Both Figueiredo and Moreno went to the well for the full 25 minutes and the fight went down to the wire as both men had their moments. As well, a point deduction from referee Jason Herzog also had to be factored in. At the end of the five rounds, most fans and media were unsure about who the judges would ultimately side with.

In the end, the judges scored the fight a draw, according to the official scorecards which you can see below. Judge Derek Clearly scored the bout 48-46 for Deiveson Figueiredo, while both Sal D’Amato and Junichiro Kamijo scored the bout 47-47, resulting in a majority draw. Controversial, Kamijo scored the fifth round 10-9 in favor of Moreno, which ultimately resulted in the fight being scored a majority draw.

BJPenn.com scored the bout 48-46 in favor of Figueiredo, scoring four rounds for him 10-9 and one for Moreno at 10-9, plus a 9-9 round. Over at MMADecisions.com, 13 media tracked media members including BJPenn.com scored the bout in favor of the champion Figueiredo, with 14 media members scoring the fight at 47-47 draw. No tracked media member scored the bout in favor of the challenger Moreno, however.

48-46 Figueiredo on my scorecard. It was an amazing fight, so competitive.

10-9 Fig

10-9 Fig

9-9 (point deduction)

10-9 Moreno

10-9 Fig#UFC256 @MMADecisions @bjpenndotcom — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) December 13, 2020

48-46 Figueiredo on my scorecard. It was an amazing fight, so competitive. 10-9 Fig 10-9 Fig 9-9 (point deduction) 10-9 Moreno 10-9 Fig #UFC256 @MMADecisions @bjpenndotcom

Figueiredo vs. Moreno was an incredible fight and not an easy one to score, especially with a point deduction involved. Although no one is ever satisfied with a draw, the good thing is that the UFC wants to run this fight back in 2021 for the belt again. After putting on one of the best fights of the year, cand Figueiredo vs. Moreno top it?

How did you score Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno?