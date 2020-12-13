Brandon Moreno issues statement after war with Deiveson Figueiredo: “Yesterday’s fight is why I dedicate myself to this”

Brandon Moreno issued a statement after his war with Deiveson Figueiredo, saying “Yesterday’s fight is why I dedicate myself to this.”

Moreno had the biggest fight of his life on Saturday night at UFC 256, going all-out for 25 minutes in a crazy war with Figueiredo. It was an extremely close fight to call, and the judges ultimately ended up scoring the bout as a draw. Regardless, it was an incredible fight and both men need to be commended for their epic performances. For Moreno, especially, it was a great showing for him considering he was a big underdog heading into the fight. But he showed in this matchup that he’s an elite UFC flyweight.

The day after the war with Figueiredo, Moreno took to his social media to issue a statement about the fight. In it, the Mexican essentially said he is content with the fight, and regardless of the end result, he was just happy to be in such a great battle. Check out what Moreno wrote on his Instagram below (translated from Spanish).

Everyone saw what happened yesterday friends, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose and other times you tie in essence, yesterday’s fight is why I dedicate myself to this, I hope you enjoyed it, I feel immense thanks to all of you for the unconditional support and I can’t wait for 2021

Moreno and Figueiredo are set to run it back sometime in 2021 after both fighters get a much-needed break following two fights in just three weeks. Both Moreno and Figueiredo showed in their fight that they are the best two flyweights in the world, so other contenders such as Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw, for example, will have to wait for “The Assassin Baby” and “God of War” to have their rematch next year.

How excited are you for the rematch between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo?