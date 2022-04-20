Days away from return, Jessica Andrade compares strawweight to flyweight: “The level of competition at 115 is quite ahead”

Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade is back at 115 pounds this weekend. The move comes after a brief run at flyweight, where she had three fights.

The Brazilian is set to face Amanda Lemos in the main event of UFC Vegas 52 this weekend. It will be her first fight at strawweight since her split decision loss to Rose Namajunas at UFC 251 in July 2020.

Following that defeat, she decided to move upwards. She first captured a knockout win over Katlyn Chookagian, before losing via knockout to flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. She then finished Cynthia Calvillo via knockout to end her tenure at 125 pounds last July at UFC 266.

Days away from her return to the division where she used to reign, Jessica Andrade has compared the divisions. The former champion discussed the two divisions at media day for UFC Vegas 52. She also discussed why exactly she is heading back down to 115 pounds.

Unsurprisingly, Andrade says that she feels that strawweight is far above the flyweight division. The 125-pound division has been criticized in the past for a lack of contenders. Hence why the Brazilian fought champion Valentina Shevchenko in her second bout in the weight class.

“I wouldn’t say I have a quicker path to a title shot, because I was already number one at flyweight. But, it’s a much tougher division overall. I think the level of competition at strawweight is still quite ahead of the flyweight division. But at the end of the day, I’m a strawweight. I’m going to perform my best at strawweight, I can do well at bantamweight, and I can probably still do well at bantamweight. But strawweight is my optimum weight.”

What do you think about Jessica Andrade’s comments? Do you think she will defeat Amanda Lemos this weekend at UFC Vegas 52?