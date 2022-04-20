On a one-fight deal Yancy Medeiros plans to prove he belongs in Bellator against Emmanuel Sanchez in Hawaii: “I’m looking to put on my best performance”

Yancy Medeiros got his wish of fighting back home in Hawaii.

After Medeiros was released from the UFC following his fourth straight loss, he made it known he wanted to fight for Bellator on one of the two Hawaii cards. After making it public, Scott Coker and Bellator gave him the opportunity to fight on Bellator 279 on Saturday in Hawaii which Medeiros is ecstatic about.

“I’m very excited to be fighting at home, thank you Bellator for picking this up and letting me fight,” Medeiros said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Ever since I started fighting outside Hawaii I always wanted to come back and fight at home to give back to the fans who always fly out and watch and support me. I’m glad I can try and give back and fight at home.”

Although Medeiros got his wish of fighting at home in Hawaii, he says he still has to go out there and perform. He only signed a one-fight deal so he knows if he can go out there and have a great performance, it opens up a lot of doors for his next fight.

“This is just a one-fight deal, I will let my performance do the rest of it. They are letting me fight in Hawaii and we will see where we go from there with other promotions or re-sign with Bellator. I think my performance matters the most out of anything, so I have to show up,” Medeiros said.

When he does step into the cage on Saturday night in Hawaii, he will be facing Emmanuel Sanchez who’s moving up to lightweight. Sanchez is one of the faces of Bellator as he has been a multiple-time featherweight title challenger but has lost three in a row.

Even though Sanchez is on a losing streak, Yancy Medeiros isn’t taking him lightly as he knows he is a game opponent.

“They always give me guys who come to fight,” Medeiros explained. “I’m not taking him lightly, he’s a tough individual, he trains hard, is at a great camp, I’m not taking him lightly, even though he’s coming up in weight. He’s game and I’m game and we are going to show that in the cage. I’m glad they are giving me someone like that, I want the guys who want to fight me. I’m looking to put on my best performance.”

With Medeiros being confident he will use his size and reach advantage effectively, he thinks he will be able to outstrike Sanchez. Along with that, he thinks he will have the power advantage which could result in a big stoppage win for Medeiros.

“I expect him to be there for 15 minutes. He’s very durable and I’m very durable also, there are no expectations, there is only intent,” Medeiros said. “My intent is to go out there and finish, I don’t expect anything but I intend to look for the finish. It’s going to be a very fun fight and I’m very excited to fight again at home.”

Should Medeiros do what he says and gets a big win, he isn’t sure what would be next for him. But, he says he is looking forward to seeing what is out there for him as he knows his fighting career is far from over.

Do you think Yancy Medeiros will beat Emmanuel Sanchez at Bellator 279?