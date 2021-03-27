Darren Till slams BMW for dropping Israel Adesanya over rape joke: “Stay out of fight game if you don’t like fighters talking sh*t”

Darren Till was not happy to learn that BMW had cut ties with Israel Adesanya after the middleweight champ shared a rape joke about Kevin Holland.

“Bro, I will f*ckin rape you,” Adesanya said about Holland in a now-deleted Instagram story that has resulted in the UFC superstar coming under heavy criticism. New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson condemned Adesanya for his comments, and ‘Stylebender’ later took to his social media to issue an apology.

Despite Israel Adesanya’s quick apology, BMW was not willing to continue with their plans of making ‘Stylebender’ the face of their company in New Zealand.

“Due to the comments made by an athlete online, we have reviewed our pending association with said athlete and we have decided not to push forward with a specific ambassador for the brand at this time in New Zealand,” said a statement from BMW regarding Israel Adesanya (via Stuff).

BMW’s decision to cut ties with Adesanya clearly struck a nerve with Liverpool native Darren Till.

The Englishman took to Twitter where he scolded the company for their decision.

@stylebender dropped by @BMW

Why is the world full of snowflakes?

We r in the business of fighting, there is nothing respectful about it.

We literally elbow faces into the floor & drop ppl on their heads.

Sponsors! Stay out of fight game if u don’t like fighters talking shit. — D (@darrentill2) March 27, 2021

Darren Till (18-3-1 MMA) is set to return to the Octagon next month for a key middleweight bout with streaking contender Marvin Vettori.

If he can prove victorious against the Italian, Israel Adesanya has confirmed Darren Till will serve as his next opponent for the UFC’s middleweight title.

Till has gone just 1-3 over his past four fights, with his lone win in that time coming by way of split-decision over Kelvin Gastelum.

