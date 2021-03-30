Kevin Holland offers to step in against Marvin Vettori, the Italian accepts

Kevin Holland just offered to step in on 10-days notice to face Marvin Vettori, this after the Italian’s slated UFC opponent Darren Till was forced to withdraw.

Till broke his unfortunate news on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, this following an initial report from ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

“I’ve been sat here for a good few hours debating how to say this & put into words what I’m feeling & just going to say it straight… IVE BROKEN MY COLLARBONE,” Till wrote. “I’m out my fight next week against Marvin.”

“The Italian Dream” seems to be very frustrated since another of his fights has been scrapped out. As Tapology’s manager Steven Kelliher pointed out, this is the seventh canceled fight for Vettori in the last 20 months, and he’s never pulled out from one of those.

“A visual of the bout agreements @MarvinVettori has signed in the last 20 months. He did not withdraw from a single one of these. The man has a point,” Kelliher wrote.

Marvin Vettori, in fact, vented all of his frustration on Twitter, just after he learned the news.

Always do my part 100% and these bunch of pussies can’t make it.

“Always do my part 100% and these bunch of pussies can’t make it. I’m next in line for the title, whoever has something to say show the fuck up in 2 weeks so I can whoop your ass and shut you off for good,” the Mezzocorona native posted.

Vettori’s request was quickly answered. Following the unfortunate turn of events, UFC middleweight Kevin Holland offered to take the fight against the Italian fighter, Helwani reported.

Both fighters, in fact, seemed to have agreed to face each other on April 10.

“I already accepted the fight an hour ago,” stated Holland on his Twitter account, followed by a positive reply from Marvin Vettori, who answered back “Let’s go”.

“Trailblazer” is coming off of a loss that occurred just 10 days ago against Derek Brunson. Prior to that fight, the Texas-based athlete was riding a 5-fight winning streak.

Vettori, on the other hand, is unbeaten since his fight against the current middleweight kingpin, Israel Adesanya, which ended in a split decision in favor of the Nigerian-born fighter. Following that loss, he won four straights bouts, against Cezar Ferreira, Andrew Sanchez, Karl Roberson, and more recently against Jack Hermansson.

The middleweight encounter between Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland is far from being official, but both fighters seem to want it.

