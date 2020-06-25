Darren Till squashes beef with Mike Perry, wishes him well in Mickey Gall fight

Darren Till has squashed his ongoing beef with Mike Perry and wished “Platinum” well in his imminent fight with Mickey Gall.

Till and Perry have had a complicated relationship over the years. The pair began as rivals, then became friends and even one-time sparring partners, then regressed into arch enemies.

They’ve stood out as enemies over the last few months, with their animus reaching particularly ugly levels over the last few weeks.

Despite their recent back-and-forth trash talk, however, it seems there’s still some respect between them.

Speaking on Twitter on Thursday, Till sent Perry a message, wishing him well in his fight with Gall, which co-headlines the UFC on ESPN 12 card this Saturday in Las Vegas.

Listen @PlatinumPerry

I know I’ve persecuted u these past few months,

But I genuinely want u to win Saturday.

Stop fucking talking about me now & focus on ur fight cos it’s not going to b easy

Then after it u can come see me,

I respect you as a fighter & a person. #Focus #RawDog — Darren Bisping (@darrentill2) June 24, 2020

While Till and Perry both began their UFC careers as welterweights, Till recently moved up to the middleweight division. He made his debut in the weight class back in November, when he picked up a close decision victory over former interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum. He’s now expected to return to the cage opposite the former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker on August 25.

Against Gall, Perry will look to rebound from a December knockout loss to Geoff Neal.

What do you think of the message Darren Till sent Mike Perry this week? Do you think we’ve seen the last of their trash talking?