Darren Till says he and Israel Adesanya ‘speak every day’

Darren Till says he and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya “speak every day” — despite the fact they could end up colliding in the Octagon in the near future.

Speaking on MMAFighting.com’s Eurobash podcast recently, Till was asked if he had heard Adesanya call him a “p**sy” for jesting that he is afraid to fight Yoel Romero.

“Did he, yeah?” Till replied when asked if he’d heard the champ’s comment. “Who the f*ck is he talking to like that?”

Till then had a bit of a laugh at the whole exchange, divulging that he and Adesanya actually speak often on social media.

“It’s all good,” he said. “Of course…of course, he’s keeping me close. We speak every day, me and him, we message every day. It’s all good.

“You know, Israel knows that I’m not scared of Yoel. He’s just doing that. He knows what he’s doing, and so do I. Look at the way I’ve marketed this whole thing now with Yoel and everything. (I’m a) f*ckin’ genius, you know what I mean.”

While it’s not exactly a known fact that Till and Adesanya seem to have a bit of a friendship, it’s also not a secret. Till has previously shared snippets of their conversations, and they seem very lighthearted.

See one such instance below:

Darren Till is expected to return to the Octagon against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC Dublin this summer — provided the COVID-19 outbreak doesn’t force more changes to the UFC schedule.

Israel Adesanya, meanwhile, is not yet scheduled for his next fight, having bested Yoel Romero to retain his title a little over a week ago. That being said, the middleweight champ is expected to take on undefeated Brazilian contender Paulo Costa in his next fight.

What do you think of the apparent bromance between Israel Adesanya and Darren Till?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/16/2020.