Odds released for whether or not the government will force UFC to shut down

The sportsbooks have released betting odds on whether or not the government will force UFC president Dana White to stop holding fight cards.

There aren’t too many sports to bet on at the moment, so the sportsbooks have to get creative in order to keep bettors betting. On Monday, the online sportsbook BetOnline released two props for bettors to consider concerning White and the UFC. Take a look at them below (via MMAMania.com).

Will the U.S. Government force UFC to cancel events by June 30th?

Yes: EVEN (1/1)

No: -140 (5/7)

Will UFC 249 occur on April 18 in Brooklyn?

Yes: +160 (8/5)

No: -225 (4/9)

As of right now, White has been forced to cancel the planned UFC London card for this Saturday. The promotion is still searching for an athletic commission somewhere in the United States to hold a card headlined by welterweight contender Tyron Woodley, but so far nothing has been finalized. White and the UFC matchmakers sent an email out on Sunday asking managers if they had any fighters who wanted on the new card.

Meanwhile, despite White saying to the media two weeks ago that the coronavirus wouldn’t shut down any of the UFC’s events, the promotion’s two upcoming cards in Columbus and Portland were moved to the UFC Apex. However, even those two events are up in the air now. And other events planned for April, May, and June could also be at risk if the coronavirus outbreak continues to ravage the globe. And now you can bet on it.

UFC 249 is another card that could be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Again, White told fans that the card headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson will still happen, but with mass gatherings banned in New York, the odds of that card happening seem low. You can bet on whether or not it happens, with “no” being the favorite.

What do you think? Will the government force Dana White to shut down the UFC?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/16/2020.