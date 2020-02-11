Darren Till shares hilarious DM from Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya is the reigning UFC middleweight champion. Darren Till is one of the division’s top contenders. As such, the pair are very likely to share the cage in the near future — but that hasn’t stopped them from getting friendly.

Early on Tuesday morning, Till shared a hilarious direct message he received from the champ. In this DM, Adesanya asks Till if he’ll be in Las Vegas for UFC 248, where he is scheduled to defend his middleweight champion against Yoel Romero. He then asks Till if he’s dealing with “visa issues,” an apparent jab at Till’s previous brushes with the law.

See it below.

“I’m going to see you March 7?” Adesanya asks Till. “Are you coming through, or you got visa issues?”

As aforementioned, Adesanya is currently gearing up for a middleweight title fight with fearsome challenger Yoel Romero, who many—including Till—consider the scariest guy in the division. The bout will headline the UFC 248 card.

Adesanya won the UFC middleweight title in October, when he knocked out long-time champion Robert Whittaker in the second round. This victory was preceded by an interim title win over Kelvin Gastelum in a 2019 Fight of the Year contender. Adesanya has never been beaten in MMA.

Darren Till, on the other hand, recently burst into middleweight title contention by defeating Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 244 in November. Prior to this victory, which occurred in his middleweight debut, he spent the entirety of his UFC career in the welterweight division, defeating foes like Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

Till has recently been linked to a fight with fellow middleweight contender Jared Cannonier, though the bout is not yet official.

Do you think we’ll see Darren Till and Israel Adesanya in the cage together this year?

