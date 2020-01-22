Darren Till claims he’s afraid of no one except for ‘scary’ Yoel Romero

Darren Till says he isn’t afraid of anyone except for Yoel Romero.

Till took to social media to let everyone know he will fight anyone after news came out he was out against Jared Cannonier at UFC 248. Although he had an ankle injury, some fans on social media claimed the Englishman was scared of the fight which he clapped back on.

I ain’t afraid of no fucking man on this planet!!! — Darren Till (@darrentill2) January 21, 2020

“I ain’t afraid of no f*****g man on this planet!!!,” Darren Till wrote.

Darren Till then quickly followed that up with a message saying he is afraid of Yoel Romero.

Apart from Yoel, he scary. — Darren Till (@darrentill2) January 21, 2020

“Apart from Yoel, he scary,” he added.

This is not the first time Till has talked about Yoel Romero. After his win at UFC 244, he mentioned how he is scared of the Cuban. Yet, on social media one night he called him out but quickly rescinded in the morning claiming he was drunk when he did so.

Darren Till is coming off a split-decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 to return to the win column. The fight also marked his middleweight debut in the UFC. Before that, he was knocked out by Jorge Masvidal and was submitted by Tyron Woodley for his first loss as a pro in a scrap for the welterweight title.

Till, as mentioned, was expected to fill-in at UFC 248 but got injured. When he will fight again is to be seen.

Yoel Romero, meanwhile, is set to fight Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title in the main event of UFC 248. The Cuban is on a two-fight losing streak and has lost three of his past four. But, he remains one of the scariest fights in the division.

What do you make of Darren Till saying he is afraid of no one except for ‘scary’ Yoel Romero? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/21/2020.