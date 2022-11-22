Darren Till reveals the request he made to the UFC ahead of UFC 282 fight against Dricus Du Plessis

Darren Till doesn’t think there is any pressure on him ahead of his return fight at UFC 282 against Dricus Du Plessis.

Till is set to return to the Octagon in Las Vegas against Du Plessis in his first fight in over a year since he suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson. The Brit is on a two-fight losing skid and has lost four of his last five overall.

Although losing three in a row in the UFC is never good, Till doesn’t care about that. Instead, he just wants to put on a good performance but did make a request to the UFC. According to Till, he wanted a three-round fight to get back into the win column before getting back into five-round fights.

Till wants three-round fights

“If you don’t cut no corners, and you give it 110 percent, and you’re true to yourself there’s nothing more you can do, mate. So, that’s it. I said to the UFC, I said I don’t want another main event, I said I’m sick of doing five rounds. I just wanna get back on my feet. And that’s what’s came. So, you know, it is what it is, mate,” Till said to Michael Bisping.

Till has been a headliner for a few years now as he has headlined six of the last seven fights. With that, it makes sense for him to go back to three-round fights until he can get a winning streak going.

Darren Till (18-4-1) hasn’t fought since September of 2021 when he suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson. Prior to that, he dropped a very close decision to Robert Whittaker in another main event. His last win came in November of 2019 as he beat Kelvin Gastelum by split decision, which served as his middleweight debut.

Before making the move to middleweight, Till was knocked out by Jorge Masvidal after being submitted by Tyron Woodley for the belt.

