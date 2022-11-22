Sean O’Malley reveals he’s been promised a title shot next: “I’m the biggest fight”

Sean O’Malley will be fighting for UFC gold next time out.

O’Malley picked up the biggest win of his career at UFC 280 as he beat Petr Yan by split decision. Since the fight, many have wondered what would be next for O’Malley, but now it is set. According to ‘Suga’ – who just sat down with the UFC – he will be fighting for the belt in his next fight.

“I know my next fight is for the title,” O’Malley said to ESPN.

Since Aljamain Sterling defended his belt at UFC 280 with a TKO win over TJ Dillashaw, he has said he wants O’Malley next. He has said it is a big fight, which ‘Suga’ agrees with, as he knows he is the biggest star in the bantamweight division.

“I’m the biggest fight – obviously,” O’Malley said. “It doesn’t take a genius to figure that out; anybody I fight is going to be the biggest fight in the division. I don’t know what to tell him.”

However, although Sean O’Malley says his next fight will be for the belt, it doesn’t mean he will be getting the next title shot. Instead, he says it very well may be Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo as O’Malley doesn’t want to return until July.

If Sterling-Cejudo does happen next, O’Malley hopes ‘Triple C’ wins so he can beat him to win the title.

“It’s a better win, beating the two-time world champ, two weight [classes], Olympic gold medalist,” O’Malley said. “If you’re just going off that, what win looks better? A win over Aljo or a win over Henry? For me, a win over Henry looks better.”

Sean O’Malley is currently on a five-fight unbeaten streak. Before the win over Yan, he had the No Contest against Pedro Munhoz. Prior to that, he knocked out Raulian Paiva, Kris Moutinho, and Thomas Almeida.

Are you surprised to see that Sean O’Malley will fight for the title next?