Jiri Prochazka determined to put on “best performance” against Glover Teixeira at UFC 282: “I don’t want to repeat those mistakes”

UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is determined to put forth a better showing against Glover Teixeira.

In June in a clash in Singapore, the two 205-pound contenders went to war. In the main event of UFC 275, Prochazka and Teixeira put forth one of the best fights of the year. For five rounds, it was back-and-forth action, with each man having success.

The Brazilian was winning on the scorecards heading into the fifth and final frame. However, with seconds to go, Prochazka locked up a stunning submission win. Just three fights into his UFC career, ‘Denisa’ was the champion at 205-pounds.

Most fighters would be happy at the moment, but most fighters aren’t Jiri Prochazka. In the months following his championship victory, the champion called for a second clash with Glover Teixeira. The UFC eventually granted his wish, with the bout set for UFC 282 next month.

In the build to the fight, the champion has done everything he can to prepare, including spending multiple days in a dark room with no food, to get his mind right. Now, in an interview with ESPN, Prochazka has revealed the reason why he called for the rematch.

Ultimately, he has no beef or hatred toward the Brazilian. Prochazka is solely motivated to show a better performance against Teixeira, as he wasn’t impressed with his last performance.

“I will show my best performance,” stated Prochazka during a recent interview with ESPN. “Like every time, I’m just working on my mistakes from the last fight. I don’t want to repeat the mistakes, from wrestling and jiu-jitsu, to showing more in my stand-up. Because, I just show, maybe 15-20 percent.”

He continued, “I’m fighting because I want to show my best performance, yeah? It’s all about that. To be satisfied with that. I want to be more satisfied with my performance, it’s all about that.”

