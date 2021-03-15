Darren Stewart releases statement following No Contest against Eryk Anders at UFC Vegas 21

UFC middleweight contender Darren Stewart released a statement following his No Contest against Eryk Anders at UFC Vegas 21.

Stewart and Anders met this past Saturday night in a highly-anticipated fight between two of the strongest middleweights in the UFC. Though Stewart entered the fight at the betting favorite, Anders appeared to have the early edge in the fight as he badly rocked Stewart with punches and nearly had him finished. However, Anders made the colossal error of hitting a downed opponent with an illegal knee. Luckily for Anders, referee Herb Dean called the fight a No Contest instead of disqualifying him like Petr Yan was at UFC 259.

Taking to his social media following his No Contest with Anders, Stewart released a statement talking about the controversial ending to the fight and what’s next for him.

“Well yeah you could guess I’m fed up and have to really think what to do next!…..but I will not give up. The world knows what it is when fighting me. Not easy at all training and fighting through these sh*tty times. It’s messing me up physically and mentally but hey we move,” Stewart wrote. “Thanks thanks to my coaches @j_maccas who has put a hell of amount time into me and really changed and improved me as a better fighter, @passarguarda and @chriscarley64 for the help and support during this camp as always you guys are stars. Also thanks to @mcfarlanetrainingsystems for always giving his time to me making me into a true athlete. Thanks to @_prperformance for helping me get my weight down as always (even though I hate the scales lol) thanks to @graham_boylan for everything he’s done since getting me into the UFC till now. Shout out @iandeanuk dealing with all my paperwork the shot that people don’t see. Also my friends my family, @kattymunoz26 and kids and everyone else I’ve trained with for this camp. Need time to think now. I used to call it bad luck and it’s not it’s a journey and everyone has their own journey, mine is just full of fuxking speed bumps lol Godbless you all and I’ll be back punching up people as I do! Not the way I wanted it to go yesterday, and yes it’s not a loss but still hurts because I’ve been in wars but again we move. Oss!

With the No Contest to Anders, Stewart moves to 5-5, 2 NC overall in the Octagon. Prior to the No Contest with Anders, “The Dentist” had won his last three fights in a row in the UFC.

