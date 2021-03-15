Leon Edwards releases statement after No Contest at UFC Vegas 21

UFC welterweight Leon Edwards released a statement after his main event against Belal Muhammad ended in a No Contest due to an accidental eye poke.

“Rocky” went toe to toe with Muhammad on Saturday night in an exciting fight at UFC Vegas 21. Edwards, despite being out of the Octagon for almost two years, was clearly the favorite in a bout that saw Muhammad come in with very little pressure on his shoulders.

Edwards was looking pretty comfortable in the first round and appeared to have an early lead, but after the aforementioned eye poke early in the second round brought the fight to a premature end, the Birmingham native was clearly devastated by what happened.

Now, he’s taken the time to release an official statement of his own on social media.

“Thank you for all the love and support from my true fans and supporters. I’m devastated with the result and wish Belal a full recovery. On this journey, I’m no stranger to struggle and frustration, but you can not break me. I felt great in there I was just getting warmed up but is what it is. I’ll see you soon.”

Despite the two men exchanging pleasantries after the fight, it doesn’t feel as if there’s going to be an official resolution to this anytime soon. Some folks want to see Edwards and Muhammad run it back, whereas others would prefer for both to move on to new things given how it ended.

Leon himself has stated that he believes he should be in line for a title shot but that may be viewed as premature given he didn’t actually secure the win. Alas, stranger things have happened, but it’ll ultimately come down to Kamaru Usman and the UFC as the welterweight division continues to look more jumbled than ever before.

