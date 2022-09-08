Daniel Rodriguez prepared to put on “f*cking war” against Kevin Holland: “He’s been talking s*it and it’s time for me to speak with my hands”

UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez is excited about his fight against Kevin Holland on Saturday.

‘D-Rod’ has been out of action since his fight with Kevin Lee in August 2021. In that outing, Rodriguez scored the biggest win of his career to date, defeating the former title challenger by decision. The victory moved the 35-year-old to 6-1 in the UFC octagon.

Following the win, the California native was forced to take time off. Rodriguez was suffering from brutal hand injuries, resulting in him being on the sideline for over a year. However, he’s now set for his return.

Daniel Rodriguez is set to return to action this Saturday against Kevin Holland at UFC 279. The bout was a late addition to the pay-per-view, as it was only added to the card in late August. Rodriguez is excited for the fight with ‘TrailBlazer’ as the two have history.

The two welterweight stars were set to face off in May 2020, but Holland withdrew due to injury. Now over two years later, Rodriguez is ready and able to win the fight that got away. The 35-year-old discussed his return in an interview with MMAFighting.

“Since being injured, that name has been thrown at me so much. This fight is for the fans if you ask me. I think we’re the real main event as far as matchups go. This f*cking fight has got me really excited, I’m excited to get back at the T-Mobile Arena, and I think we helped the card get a little bit better. In fact, I think we helped make that card f*cking dope. I’m excited to see how much the fans are excited to see a f*cking war.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Daniel Rodriguez continued, “They could’ve asked me to fight f*cking anybody and I would’ve said yes, but luck of the draw right there. Me and him get to squash a little beef. I was scheduled to fight him in my second [UFC] fight, he got injured, he’s been talking s*it, and I get to do it’s time for me to speak with my hands.”

What do you think about Daniel Rodriguez’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!