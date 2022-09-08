Nate Diaz gives thoughts on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: “I think they’d be stupid if they’re trying to count him out”

UFC welterweight Nate Diaz has given his take on Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his win over Tyron Woodley last December. In that outing, Paul was first expected to face Tommy Fury, but ‘TNT’ pulled out. As a result, ‘The Chosen One’ stepped in on short notice for the headliner.

Little did he know at the time, but that was just the beginning of the YouTuber’s fight cancelations. Since his last win, Paul has had two failed bookings with Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.

After the two fights with established boxers fell through, the 25-year-old decided to head back to boxing MMA fighters. Paul has made a name in the ring by knocking out former UFC stars such as Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

It seems that Jake Paul will now face another former UFC champion, Anderson Silva. It was announced earlier this week that ‘The Spider’ will face the YouTuber in Arizona on October 29th. The card will be broadcast on Showtime pay-per-view.

Now, Nate Diaz has given his thoughts on the matchup. The Stockton native discussed the boxing match at UFC 279 media day. There, he opined that either man could win, and the matchup is interesting.

The 37-year-old is set for his final UFC fight this weekend against Khamzat Chimaev. Diaz has previously been rumored to face Paul in the future. So, the UFC star has a lot riding on the YouTuber’s showdown with Silva.

“I see it going a lot of different ways. I think Anderson for sure – I didn’t like when he fought [Julio] Cesar Chavez Jr. and they, I think it may have been the organization they were fighting under or whatever, but they were talking like all surprised that Anderson was beating Chavez Jr. Respect to Chavez Jr., Senior, all the boxing… But why are they acting surprised that Anderson Silva is doing good? What do you even think Chavez Jr. is even doing in there with Anderson Silva?” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Nate Diaz continued, “I think they’d be stupid if they’re trying to count him [Silva] out at all in this fight, but I also see that Jake Paul could win or do well too. [He’s] Young, motivated, strong, inspired to box. So, I think it makes for an interesting fight.”

