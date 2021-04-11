Daniel Rodriguez issues statement following lopsided win over Mike Perry at UFC Vegas 23

UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez issued a statement following his lopsided win over the durable Mike Perry at UFC Vegas 23.

In what was arguably the best performance of his UFC career to date, Rodriguez was able to outstrike Perry for 15 minutes and bloody and batter his face as he took home a clear-cut unanimous decision. Though Perry landed some good shots of his own and even had a couple of takedowns mixed in, it was essentially all one-way traffic for Rodriguez in this fight. He controlled the striking range with his jab as his southpaw stance proved far too difficult to overcome. The end was result was a win for D-Rod and another loss for Perry.

Taking to his social media following UFC Vegas 23, Rodriguez issued a statement where he thanks his teammates at The Yard Muay Thai and at the BMF Ranch for his latest victory.

That’s how you handle sh*t where I’m from ! Shout out to everyone involved in this fight camp from Los Angeles to Vegas to the ranch , we did it ! #raza #represent #themarathoncontinues #mambamentality #losangeles #Mexican #ghetto #culvercityprojects #hazardprojects #elmonte #rosemead #alhambra #sangabrielvalley #montebello #longbeach #elsereno #palmdale

Rodriguez improved to 4-1 overall in the UFC with the win, which also includes victories in the Octagon over Tim Means, Gabe Green, and Dwight Grant, with his only loss in the UFC coming against Nicolas Dalby in what was a very close decision. The win over Perry was Rodriguez at his best, as he dominated the striking exchanges and also won the majority of the battles in the grappling department. Beating Perry probably won’t get Rodriguez ranked in the top five or anything like that, but it’s still a quality win on his resume going forward.

