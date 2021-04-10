Mike Perry issues statement following loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 23: “I use to be great. I don’t know what happened.”

Welterweight standout Mike Perry has issued a statement following his unanimous decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez at today’s UFC Vegas 23 event.

Perry and Rodriguez collided in the opening bout of today’s main card on ABC.

Perry (14-8 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Tim Means back in November of 2020. Prior to that setback, ‘Platinum‘ had earned a unanimous decision victory over Mickey Gall.

Meanwhile, Daniel Rodriguez (14-2 MMA) had entered today’s UFC Vegas 23 fight with Mike Perry in hopes of rebounding from his recent loss to Nicolas Dalby at UFC 255. That defeat had snapped a nine-fight winning streak for the man known as ‘D-Rod’.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 23 main card welterweight bout proved to be a rather one-sided contest. Daniel Rodriguez was able to dominate Mike Perry in the standup department, battering ‘Platinum’ with a plethora of strikes. Although Perry did get the fight to the ground on two occasions, he couldn’t keep it there and thus ended up being heavily outpointed by Rodriguez.

Official Result: Daniel Rodriguez def. Mike Perry by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)

The loss served as Mike Perry’s fourth in his past five fights overall, and leaves ‘Platinum’ in desperate need of a win coming up on the final fight of his current UFC contract.

Perry took to Twitter just moments ago where he addressed the loss and sent a message to his fanbase.

“I use to be great. Idk what happened. I have a fight left on my contract. I’ll train hard, I’ll give it my all for my family. Whatever I have to do to give them a better life. I’ll bleed every day for them if I have to.” – Perry wrote.

Mike Perry’s most recent win came back in June of 2020, when he defeated Mickey Gall by way of unanimous decision.

