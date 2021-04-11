Check out the UFC Venum sponsorship payouts for first event under new relationship

The first event under the new UFC and Venum partnership took place on Saturday night, and here are the disclosed payouts for the fighters.
The UFC and Reebok’s seven-year deal recently ended, and the world’s leading MMA promotion has officially begun its relationship with Venum. As part of the deal, the fighters are required to wear the Venum clothing all week long and during the fight. The athletes are then given a piece of the pie from the UFC Venum deal. The companies have promised to slightly increase the pay for the athletes, and MMAjunkie.com has the full list of payouts for UFC Vegas 23.
UFC Vegas 23 main card
Marvin Vettori: $6,000
Kevin Holland: $11,000
Arnold Allen: $6,000
Sodiq Yusuff: $4,500
Julian Marquez: $4,500
Sam Alvey: $21,000
Mackenzie Dern: $6,000
Nina Ansaroff: $6,000
Daniel Rodriguez: $4,500
Mike Perry: $11,000
UFC Vegas 23 prelims
Joe Solecki: $4,000
Jim Miller: $21,000
Mateusz Gamrot: $4,000
Scott Holtzman: $11,000
John Makdessi: $16,000
Ignacio Bahamondes: $4,000
Jarjis Danho: $4,000
Yorgan De Castro: $4,500
Jack Shore: $4,000
Hunter Azure: $4,500
Luis Saldana: $4,000
Jordan Griffin: $4,500
Da Un Jung: $4,500
William Knight: $4,000
Impa Kasanganay: $4,000
Sasha Palatnikov: $4,000
Just as with the Reebok deal, the more fights that someone has in the UFC, the more money they get from Venum. For this event, UFC lightweight veteran Jim Miller had by far the most experienced in the Octagon with 37 fights in the promotion. His sponsor pay is $21,000. That was the most on the card — more than the headliners Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland. Vettori made only $6000 in sponsor pay despite being one half of the main event for this card on ABC, while Holland pulled in $11,000.
It will be interesting to see how the fans respond to these numbers. Though the UFC and Venum promised the fighters would make more money than with the old Reebok deal, it seems like the pay increase is very small, and the headliners seem underpaid.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM