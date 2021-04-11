Check out the UFC Venum sponsorship payouts for first event under new relationship

The first event under the new UFC and Venum partnership took place on Saturday night, and here are the disclosed payouts for the fighters.

The UFC and Reebok’s seven-year deal recently ended, and the world’s leading MMA promotion has officially begun its relationship with Venum. As part of the deal, the fighters are required to wear the Venum clothing all week long and during the fight. The athletes are then given a piece of the pie from the UFC Venum deal. The companies have promised to slightly increase the pay for the athletes, and MMAjunkie.com has the full list of payouts for UFC Vegas 23.

UFC Vegas 23 main card

Marvin Vettori: $6,000

Kevin Holland: $11,000

Arnold Allen: $6,000

Sodiq Yusuff: $4,500

Julian Marquez: $4,500

Sam Alvey: $21,000

Mackenzie Dern: $6,000

Nina Ansaroff: $6,000

Daniel Rodriguez: $4,500

Mike Perry: $11,000

UFC Vegas 23 prelims

Joe Solecki: $4,000

Jim Miller: $21,000

Mateusz Gamrot: $4,000

Scott Holtzman: $11,000

John Makdessi: $16,000

Ignacio Bahamondes: $4,000

Jarjis Danho: $4,000

Yorgan De Castro: $4,500

Jack Shore: $4,000

Hunter Azure: $4,500

Luis Saldana: $4,000

Jordan Griffin: $4,500

Da Un Jung: $4,500

William Knight: $4,000

Impa Kasanganay: $4,000

Sasha Palatnikov: $4,000

Just as with the Reebok deal, the more fights that someone has in the UFC, the more money they get from Venum. For this event, UFC lightweight veteran Jim Miller had by far the most experienced in the Octagon with 37 fights in the promotion. His sponsor pay is $21,000. That was the most on the card — more than the headliners Marvin Vettori and Kevin Holland. Vettori made only $6000 in sponsor pay despite being one half of the main event for this card on ABC, while Holland pulled in $11,000.

It will be interesting to see how the fans respond to these numbers. Though the UFC and Venum promised the fighters would make more money than with the old Reebok deal, it seems like the pay increase is very small, and the headliners seem underpaid.

