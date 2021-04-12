Daniel Rodriguez explains Joe Schilling’s request to throw a kick they practiced “on mushrooms” during fight with Mike Perry

Daniel Rodriguez has explained cornerman Joe Schilling’s request to throw a kick that the pair had done when they were “on mushrooms”.

Rodriguez returned to action this past weekend and put down a dominant performance against Mike Perry, easily winning via unanimous decision on the scorecards. Many felt as if Perry had a decent chance of coming away with a win on Saturday night, but Rodriguez soon should that theory down.

Inbetween rounds the aforementioned Schilling made an interesting request, asking Rodriguez to throw a kick that they’ve done in the past whilst on mushrooms together.

When asked about the matter after the fact, Rodriguez laughed and had the following to say.

Between rounds, Joe Schilling advised Daniel Rodriguez to throw the kick that they did "on the ranch when they were on mushrooms" — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 10, 2021

“All right, I’m gonna be real,” Rodriguez said, laughing. “This one time we were on mushrooms, and I was doing some weird, crazy, spinning karate stuff, man. It was crazy. We had been working on this … it’s pretty much a heel kick. He wanted me to throw it, but I was just having so much success with my hands, I just didn’t do it. But, yeah, you guys will see it one day. ‘Mushroom kick, mushroom kick!’”

All jokes aside, it’s going to be pretty interesting to see where Rodriguez and Perry both go from here. It’s clear to see “Platinum” needs to change things up if he’s serious about sticking around in the UFC, with many fans worrying about the level of damage he’s taking.

On the flip side Rodriguez should be feeling as confident as he has done in a long time with the future looking brighter than ever for him.

Do you think we will ever see the mushroom kick from Daniel Rodriguez? Also, do you think Mike Perry will be released? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!