Conor McGregor reacts after Dustin Poirier claims he didn’t follow through on promised charitable donation

Conor McGregor has reacted after Dustin Poirier accused him of not following through on a promised charitable donation following their rematch at UFC 257.

McGregor and Poirier collided for a second time on January 24 in Abu Dhabi. The pair had originally met in a featherweight contest at UFC 178, with the Irishman emerging victorious by way of first round knockout.

Ahead of their second fight, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier agreed that they would both donate portions of their purses to “The Good Fight Foundation”.

After ‘The Diamond’ went on to finish Conor with strikes in the second round of their rematch at UFC 257, McGregor Sports & Entertainment CEO Alan Geraghty confirmed that Team McGregor made a $500,000 donation.

However, according to Dustin Poirier the cheque, which was allegedly sent to his wife Jolie, never came through.

“That’s a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January. See you soon. July 10th Paid In Full!” – Poirier replied to McGregor’s recent trilogy prediction.

While Conor McGregor did not release an official statement regarding Dustin Poirier’s recent accusations, he did choose to retweet one fans reaction on Twitter.

As seen above, the post shared by Kevin Thang was captioned:

“Dustin: Where’s my donation?”

“Conor: (Video of McGregor laughing hysterically)”

McGregor later removed the retweet from his timeline but the gesture was seen by many followers on the popular social media platform.

Most recently McGregor returned to Twitter where he issued an actual written response to Poirier:

A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

“A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right.”

Prior to his recent loss to ‘The Diamond’, Conor McGregor was coming off of a sensational first round knockout victory over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246.

The former two-division UFC champion, McGregor (22-5 MMA), has gone 3-3 over his past six Octagon appearances.

Do you think ‘Notorious’ actually snubbed Dustin Poirier and ‘The Good Fight Foundation’? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!