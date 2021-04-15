Daniel Rodriguez down to fight Robbie Lawler next: “I’ll make him look like Mike Perry”

UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez says he is open to fighting former champ Robbie Lawler next, saying he’ll make him look like Mike Perry.

Rodriguez is coming off of the biggest win of his UFC career to date, a lopsided unanimous decision win over Perry at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 23 card. In that fight, Rodriguez showed off his technical boxing skills and defensive grappling chops as he was able to keep the fight upright and batter Perry’s face for 15 minutes. The win over Perry improves Rodriguez’s record in the UFC to 4-1, and he seems likely to fight a ranked opponent next.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Rodriguez was asked who he wants next. Although he’s open to anyone in the top-15 or 20, he got excited when the interviewer brought up Lawler.

“Man, anybody. Any welterweight in the top-15 or the top-20. (Lawler) would be a banger. That would be perfect. He’s a heavy hitter. I’m a heavy hitter. He’s a veteran, a big name. That would be perfect for me. (He’s not intimidating) for me. He’s just another Mike Perry. I’ll make him look like Mike Perry,” Rodriguez said.

Lawler is ranked No. 15 in the UFC welterweight division, so if Rodriguez’s goal is to become a ranked fighter, then Lawler seems like a logical target. Though he was the UFC welterweight champion at one point in his career, “Ruthless” is certainly on the decline these days. He has lost four fights in a row, including a decision loss to Neil Magny last summer, and at age 39 you have to wonder how many fights he has left in his career.

But the fact that Lawler is still ranked indicates that he will fight again if the UFC calls him with the right fight, and as far as the fans are concerned, Rodriguez is just that guy.

Do you want to see Daniel Rodriguez fight Robbie Lawler next?