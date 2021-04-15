Henry Cejudo fires back at Sean O’Malley over short joke: “Too bad the steroids you took couldn’t give you a strong ankle”

Henry Cejudo was not happy that Sean O’Malley referenced him in a “short joke” during his recent exchange with Petr Yan on social media.

O’Malley (13-1 MMA) has been trying to lockdown a big fight ever since scoring a third round knockout victory over Thomas Almeida last month at UFC 260.

After his recent and rather hilarious callout of Dominick Cruz appeared to fall on deaf ears, ‘Suga’ turned his attention to former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

Sean O’Malley asked the Russian standout if he wanted to “beat him up” while Aljamain Sterling recovers from surgery.

O’Malley’s comments spawned Yan to ask the 26-year-old if he was high again.

‘Suga’ replied to Yan with the following message that would later leave Henry Cejudo triggered.

Yes bud. Higher than you on your tippy toes. Jk no short jokes. @HenryCejudo might get mad. Are you really 5’4 tho ? https://t.co/qey1hyIaIz — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) April 14, 2021

As predicted by ‘Suga’, the “short joke” did not sit well with Henry Cejudo, as ‘Triple C’ fired back with the following comments.

Hey @SugaSeanMMA too bad the steroids you took couldn’t give you a strong ankle. Tell Dominick I said hello. I’m too busy drinking a 6 pack with Keith Peterson to deal with you right now. https://t.co/JZlNUlWh4A — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 14, 2021

‘Triple C’ is clearly referencing Sean O’Malley’s previously failed test for the drug Ostarine, which forced him out of a scheduled contest at UFC 239.

While the former two-division UFC champion was once flirting with the idea of a return to the Octagon, Henry Cejudo has most recently turned his attention to a possible boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

Cejudo (16-2 MMA) last competed in the cage at UFC 249, where he defended the promotions bantamweight title with a second round TKO victory over Dominick Cruz. The former Olympic Gold Medalist announced his retirement from fighting immediately following that win.