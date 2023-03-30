Daniel Cormier shows no interest in meeting with Jon Jones but admits rivalry with ‘Bones’ is over: “There’s good in that dude”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has confirmed his rivalry with Jon Jones is officially over.

‘Bones’ made his return to the octagon earlier this month at UFC 285. The bout was Jones’ first in over three years and was also his heavyweight debut as he faced Ciryl Gane. The two battled over the heavyweight championship left vacant after Francis Ngannou left the UFC in January.

In his return earlier this month, the legend wasted no time getting a first-round submission win over ‘Bon Gamin’. Following the victory, Jones taunted his former rival ‘DC’ over Twitter, which surprised many fans. Leading into fight week, both men, who fought on two prior occasions, were very civil.

In fact, Jones offered to have a sitdown meeting with Cormier to bury the hatchet. However, that meeting never happened, and likely never will. Cormier discussed a possible meeting with himself and Jones in a recent interview on Henry Cejudo’s YouTube channel.

There, the commentator stated that he doesn’t see much point in meeting with Jones. However, Cormier stated that he’s no longer a fighter, and he doesn’t see the rivalry being a thing anymore. He also revealed that he and Jones exchanged messages after the deaths in their respective families.

Daniel Cormier discusses his rivalry with Jon Jones

“We talked about each other’s families, but in the darkest moments, when his mother passed, when my father passed, he sent a message. He really did.” Daniel Cormier stated when reflecting on his rivalry with Jon Jones. “Even in that moment, I appreciated that. For all that we’ve been through, I appreciated him sending that message. Same as I sent a message for his mother because we understand what family is.”

He continued, “Yeah, he did send me a message when my father passed, and when my mother passed. He did, there’s good in that dude, there really is. There’s good in that dude, but I haven’t had the opportunity to see it. But, we’ll see what time brings… We’ve all made mistakes for us to cast stones at him, you know, that’s why in those dark moments I was never trying to pile on him.”

“We had a great rivalry, but that’s to bed now. I’m not a fighter, it’s to bed now. I’m not a fighter, and I don’t hold ill will toward him right now. The only problem is, I don’t feel the need, because what’s the point [in meeting with Jones]?… I think Jones and I being on the phone for the fighter meeting and not yelling or cussing or hurling insults at each other, that’s a positive step. In that positive step, that’s enough, because I don’t have anything to release. I’ve moved on, but you never know what time brings.”

