Corey Anderson vs. Phil Davis added to stacked Bellator 297 event in June

Bellator 297 continues to add more high-profile names and former champions to the card.

The event is slated for June 16th at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago and already has some massive fights. The card is expected to be headlined by a light-heavyweight title fight between Vadim Nemkov and Yoel Romero. The two were previously expected to clash at Bellator 290 in January, but the Russian withdrew.

Along with that, there’s another championship fight in the co-main event. Bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis returns for the first time since December 2021 to face Patricio Pitbull. Furthermore, the Brazilian is the promotion’s current featherweight titleholder and former lightweight champion. If he wins, Pitbull will become the first fighter in a major MMA promotion to win a title in three different weight classes.

While the main and co-main event are sure to be thrilling, the rest of the card is now being filled out as well. As first announced by a press release from the company earlier today, former champions Corey Anderson and Phil Davis will fight at Bellator 297 as well.

For his part, ‘Overtime’ has been out of the cage since his rematch with Vadim Nemkov last November. In that outing, Anderson was outpointed en route to a unanimous decision loss. The defeat snapped a four-fight unbeaten streak for the UFC veteran. In that stretch, he picked up wins over names such as Ryan Bader and Melvin Manhoef.

Meanwhile, ‘Mr. Wonderful’ is coming off a decision win over Julius Anglickas at Bellator 276 last March. Prior to the win, Davis had picked up a dominant decision victory over former UFC standout Yoel Romero. Riding a two-fight winning streak, the former champion is determined to climb the Bellator rankings.

