Daniel Cormier shoots down idea of Frankie Edgar retirement fight with Dominick Cruz: “I don’t need to see him fight against a contender”

Former UFC dual-weight champion Daniel Cormier isn’t a fan of the proposed Frankie Edgar vs. Dominick Cruz fight.

‘The Answer’ has been out of the cage since his knockout loss to Marlon Vera at UFC 268 last November. The defeat was the fourth, in the last five contests for Edgar. Recently, the 40-year-old announced that he would retire later this year.

However, the former UFC lightweight champion would like one more fight. Edgar stated that his ideal retirement fight would be against another former titleholder, Dominick Cruz. ‘The Dominator’ is currently set to face Marlon Vera next month. If unscathed, Edgar would like to fight Cruz in November at Madison Square Garden at UFC 281.

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier isn’t a fan of the proposed fight. The former dual-weight champion discussed the proposed matchup on the DC & RC podcast. There, Cormier opined that the bout doesn’t make sense at this time.

The 43-year-old reasoned that at this point, Dominick Cruz and Frankie Edgar are in completely different spots. While the former is currently chasing another bantamweight title, the latter is admittedly about to retire.

“I tap out [on this fight]. I believe that these guys are in different places in their careers. Dominick Cruz is fighting the three or four-ranked guy in the world. The guy still wants to become a champion, while Frankie is talking about a retirement fight.”

Daniel Cormier continued, “Frankie’s been great, we love Frankie and would love to see him compete again in New York City. But, I don’t need to see him fight against a contender. I need him to fight someone else and hope that he can get a victory on his way out of the door.”

