Daniel Cormier scoffs at latest diss from Jon Jones: “You’re still as dumb as you’ve always been”

Daniel Cormier has responded to the latest diss from his long-time rival, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Jones and Cormier, widely regarded as two of the best fighters of all time, have met twice previously. They first met in January, 2015, with Jones winning by decision. In their second meeting, which occurred in 2017, Jones knocked Cormier out, but the result was overturned when he failed a drug test.

Despite the years since their last meeting, there’s still quite a bit of lingering animosity between Jones and Cormier, as evidenced by their recent skirmish on social media.

The trouble seemingly began when Cormier suggested that Jones doesn’t have the power to knock people out at heavyweight.

“Jon Jones will not knockout anybody (at heavyweight),” Cormier said on DC & Helwani. “He doesn’t hit hard enough. If he couldn’t knock these dudes out at 205, he’s not knocking these heavyweight out.”

That comment from Cormier prompted a response from Jones, who reminded Cormier what happened the second time they met in the Octagon.

hope you like this quick little edit I threw together for you @dc_mma pic.twitter.com/oBAiNLLGo5 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 2, 2021

On Tuesday, Cormier issued a rebuttal to Jones latest diss, reminding his rival that their second bout appears as a No Contest on both of their records.

There is a difference punch vs kick, you’re still as dumb as you’ve always been, you’ll never surprise me. Dance for me, I can always make you move. And lastly , this fight didn’t count if you forgot there was an issue…… remember? https://t.co/JMP2lVXP9R — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 2, 2021

“There is a difference punch vs. kick, you’re still as dumb as you’ve always been, you’ll never surprise me,” Cormier wrote on Twitter. “Dance for me, I can always make you move. And lastly, this fight didn’t count, if you forgot there was an issue…… remember?”

While Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier clearly don’t see eye-to-eye the likelihood of their meeting in the Octagon for a third time seems almost nonexistent. While Jones recently vacated the light heavyweight title to move up to the heavyweight division, Cormier is currently almost a year into his retirement from MMA and seemingly has no intention of returning.