Chael Sonnen blasts “fake tough guys” atop UFC welterweight division: “None of the top-five guys want to fight”

Chael Sonnen blasted the “fake tough guys” atop the UFC welterweight division, suggesting that “none of the top-five guys want to fight.”

Sonnen was a guest on the “Victory Loves Company” podcast with Jim West and James Lynch, and was asked his thoughts on the UFC welterweight division. Kamaru Usman currently is the champion and seems likely to rematch Jorge Masvidal in his next fight, but nothing has been put to paper yet. Meanwhile, Colby Covington continues to sit out in hopes for a big fight, while Leon Edwards hasn’t fought in almost two years. It’s been frustrating for fans to watch, as the UFC 170lbs division is one of the marquee weight classes in the promotion. Yet for whatever reason, there doesn’t seem to be much urgency for the top fighters in the weight class to step into the cage, and Sonnen finds that very frustrating.

“I don’t know what’s going on at 170lbs. There’s never been a time where you have a more collective group of fake tough guys ever. I mean, these guys, none of the top-five guys want to fight one another. The only guy that’s willing to fight (Khamzat Chimaev) is hopefully getting better on a COVID bed right now. He’s the one that’s willing to put in the hard work but simply can’t do it. Meanwhile, you juxtapose that with 155, where that’s it’s iron-on-iron and they’re all ready to step in there. (Justin) Gaethje, (Michael) Chandler, Charlie Olives (Charles Oliveira), (Conor) McGregor, (Dustin) Poirier, and they’re willing to do it, man. If you’re not willing to do it, you’re out. You’re out of the club,” Sonnen said.

It will be interesting to see if the top contenders in the UFC welterweight division see Sonnen’s comments about the state of their weight class and if anything of them have a negative reaction to it. But considering how there really doesn’t seem to be much urgency for these top guys to step into the cage, perhaps Sonnen has a good point he’s making.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen that the top-five UFC welterweights don’t want to fight?