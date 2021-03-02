Rory MacDonald set to make PFL welterweight debut against David Michaud

Former UFC title contender Rory MacDonald is set to soon make his PFL welterweight debut against David Michaud when they square off in April.

PFL is set to return this spring for its third season after missing all of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The promotion has brought in a number of new fighters to improve its roster, with six divisions of 10 fighters each, including tournament fighters and alternates. One of those fighters is MacDonald, the former Bellator welterweight champion. “The Red King” signed with PFL in late 2019 and was expected to fight in 2020, but his promotional debut was delayed until now as we now have a date for his next fight.

PFL announced on Tuesday that MacDonald will take on fellow UFC veteran Michaud in the main event of the PFL 2 card on April 29. Also on the card, PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper III takes on newcomer Jason Ponet at 170lbs. The card airs live on ESPN 2. The promotion has 10 fights booked for the PFL 2 card. In addition to MacDonald vs. Michaud and Cooper vs. Ponet, the main card also features two light heavyweight bouts.

PFL light heavyweight champion Emiliano Sordi returns to the cage for the first time since his one-million-dollar win when he takes on former UFC middleweight Chris Camozzi. As well, another pair of UFC veterans meet when Jordan Johnson takes on Tom Lawlor. Looking at the undercard, there are a number of other interesting bouts as well.

ESPN 2 Card

Rory MacDonald vs. David Michaud

Ray Cooper III vs. Jason Ponet

Jordan Johnson vs. Tom Lawlor

Emiliano Sordi vs. Chris Camozzi

ESPN+ Card

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino

Smealinho Rama vs. Jordan Young

Cezar Ferreira vs. Nick Roehrick

Gleison Tibau vs. Aleksei Kunchenko

Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin

Dan Spohn vs. Marthin Hamlet

Do you think Rory MacDonald will win the PFL welterweight tournament?