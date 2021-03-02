Jon Jones fires back after Daniel Cormier suggests he “will not knockout anybody” at heavyweight

Jon Jones has fired back at his longtime rival Daniel Cormier, this after ‘DC’ suggested that he will not be able to “knockout anybody” at heavyweight.

The UFC’s longtime light heavyweight kingpin, Jones (26-1 MMA), vacated the promotions 205lbs title in August of 2020, following failed negotiations for a proposed heavyweight fight with Francis Ngannou.

Since then, UFC President Dana White has stated that the promotion intends to book ‘Bones’ against the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Stipe Miocic 2 at next month’s UFC 260 event.

While Jon Jones still has to come to terms with the UFC on a new heavyweight agreement, he has continued to tease fans by sharing photos of his transformation.

Jones recently released a video of himself hitting pads at 252lbs, which had many fans and pundits wondering how much power he will pack in the new weight class.

According to Daniel Cormier, fight fans will be sadly disappointed if they are expecting to see Jon Jones earn a bunch of knockouts at heavyweight.

“Jon Jones will not knockout anybody (at heavyweight). He doesn’t hit hard enough. If he couldn’t knock these dudes out at 205, he’s not knocking these heavyweight outs,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani.

Those comments clearly struck a nerve with Jones, who proceeded to blast his longtime nemesis by sharing the following video.

hope you like this quick little edit I threw together for you @dc_mma pic.twitter.com/oBAiNLLGo5 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 2, 2021

“Hope you like this quick little edit I threw together for you @dc_mma.” – Jones captioned the video.

Jon Jones has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since UFC 247, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes to retain his light heavyweight title.

‘Bones’ currently holds twenty career UFC wins, which includes numerous stoppage victories over the likes of Brandon Vera, Ryan Bader, Shogun Rua, Rampage Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Vitor Belfort, Chael Sonnen and Alexander Gustafsson.

What do you think of the latest spat between bitter rivals Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!