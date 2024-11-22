Deiveson Figueiredo thinks UFC Macau win over Petr Yan would earn him bantamweight title shot against Merab Dvalishvili
Deieveson Figueiredo has his sights set on UFC gold once again, and he thinks a win over Petr Yan will get him there.
Figueiredo is no stranger to holding a title under the UFC banner. He is a former two-time UFC flyweight champion. The Brazilian bruiser is hoping to repeat that success at 135 pounds. So far, Figueiredo is 3-0 since moving on from the flyweight division.
He is hoping a win over Yan at UFC Macau this Saturday will get him a crack at Merab Dvalishvili.
RELATED: PRO FIGHTERS MAKE THEIR PICKS FOR PETR YAN VS. DEIVESON FIGUEIREDO
Deiveson Figueiredo Eyes Bantamweight Title Shot with UFC Macau Win
Deiveson Figueiredo’s plan is to defeat Petr Yan and then attempt to become a two-division UFC champion. Here’s what “Figgy” had to say during during UFC Macau media day (h/t MMAJunkie).
“Saturday against Petr Yan, beating him will put me in great position to fight for the title,” Figueiredo said. “He’s a guy who is strong in the striking, and by beating him I want Merab after him.”
Even before Figueiredo was scheduled for fight Yan, he told MMAFighting that he felt more deserving of a bantamweight title shot than the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov.
“Umar just got here,” Figueiredo said. “He just had his first fight against a tough guy and I’m sure he has to get tested more, to fight someone else first — maybe [O’Malley]. I’m already tested. I left a division where I was champion and moved up and fought strong guys. I had no easy fights, I definitely present more danger to Merab. I’m ready to fight him.
“People have been calling me out since I got to this division. Maybe they think I’m an easy fight, but I show them otherwise in the octagon. I’m ready, man. I’m ready to fight for the belt. I want to win that belt.”
Keep it locked on BJPenn.com this Saturday for coverage of UFC Macau. We’ll be bringing you results and video highlights from the early morning action.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Deiveson Figueiredo UFC