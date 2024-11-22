Deiveson Figueiredo thinks UFC Macau win over Petr Yan would earn him bantamweight title shot against Merab Dvalishvili

Deiveson Figueiredo Eyes Bantamweight Title Shot with UFC Macau Win

Deiveson Figueiredo’s plan is to defeat Petr Yan and then attempt to become a two-division UFC champion. Here’s what “Figgy” had to say during during UFC Macau media day (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Saturday against Petr Yan, beating him will put me in great position to fight for the title,” Figueiredo said. “He’s a guy who is strong in the striking, and by beating him I want Merab after him.”

Even before Figueiredo was scheduled for fight Yan, he told MMAFighting that he felt more deserving of a bantamweight title shot than the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov.

“Umar just got here,” Figueiredo said. “He just had his first fight against a tough guy and I’m sure he has to get tested more, to fight someone else first — maybe [O’Malley]. I’m already tested. I left a division where I was champion and moved up and fought strong guys. I had no easy fights, I definitely present more danger to Merab. I’m ready to fight him.

“People have been calling me out since I got to this division. Maybe they think I’m an easy fight, but I show them otherwise in the octagon. I’m ready, man. I’m ready to fight for the belt. I want to win that belt.”

