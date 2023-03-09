Daniel Cormier responds to backlash over his reaction to Jon Jones winning the UFC heavyweight title: “Not bitter at all”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has defended his immediate reaction to Jon Jones’ win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Last Saturday night at UFC 285, Jon Jones won the UFC heavyweight championship. He did so by submitting Ciryl Gane in just two minutes, making it look relatively easy in the process.

Many question marks were surrounding Jon’s return but in the end, he passed every test with flying colours. He also did so with his bitter rival Daniel Cormier on commentary.

Jones and Cormier fought twice in the UFC with ‘Bones’ winning on both occasions, although one of the results was changed to a no contest. In the immediate aftermath of his win over Gane, DC was seen to be looking quite surprised on commentary, even asking what exactly it was Ciryl tapped to.

The reaction led to the champ mocking Daniel on social media. In response to fan backlash, Cormier decided to set the record straight on Twitter.

The booth reaction when P4P king @JonnyBones cemented the win 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CpoSyrkEfN — UFC (@ufc) March 7, 2023

Not bitter at all, legit couldn’t see what he had tapped to until we saw the different camera angle. You guys sure can create things. I really don’t care either way, I’m here to call fights only https://t.co/RnfkBAxmXI — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 7, 2023

“Not bitter at all, legit couldn’t see what he had tapped to until we saw the different camera angle. You guys sure can create things. I really don’t care either way, I’m here to call fights only”

Cormier defends himself

The feud between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will never disappear entirely. How can it?

These two were at each other’s throats for years. They simply couldn’t stand one another, and that’s a powerful thing to have in combat sports.

It doesn’t feel like Cormier needs to defend himself here but MMA fans do love stirring the pot. In reality, it’s just a shame we never got a heavyweight showdown between the two.

Do you believe Daniel Cormier? What was your reaction when Jon Jones was able to submit Ciryl Gane with such ease? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!