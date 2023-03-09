Jake Paul responds after being filmed running away from Floyd Mayweather entourage: “I’m not going to sit there and try to fight 50 dudes”

Jake Paul has responded after being filmed running away from Floyd Mayweather and his entourage.

Yesterday, following a Miami Heat game in Florida, Paul ran into Mayweather and his team, and if Paul had not removed himself from the situation, things might have escalated.

Somebody in Mayweather’s entourage filmed the incident and released the footage to TMZ. The video showed Paul running away after Mayweather, and a flock of people attempted to approach him, saying: “Are we going to bust him up, guys?”

“Look, he’s running! Jake Paul running champ! Why is he running?” the man behind the camera voices as Paul flees.

After the short clip went viral, Paul quickly addressed the incident on his Instagram, detailing why he chose to run off.

Jake Paul addresses Floyd Mayweather altercation

“So I’m leaving the Miami Heat game and Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere,” Paul said. “Out of some side alley waiting for me outside of the stadium. They’re like ‘what’s up, what’s all that talk now!’”

“50 dudes literally start surrounding me to try and jump me. I’m out that b—. Floyd, you want to run it one-on-one, no problem. But I’m not dumb. I’m tough. I don’t need to prove my toughness but I’m not f—ing dumb. I’m not going to sit there and try to fight 50 dudes. Dipped out of that b—.

Floyd if you want to fight 1 on 1 we can do that but don’t try to hop out of 3 cars 25 dudes deep tryna to jump me while I’m tryna enjoy my Wednesday night — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 9, 2023

The bad blood originates from an incident that occurred in 2021 ahead of Mayweather’s bout against his brother, Logan Paul. While promoting the event and facing off with the public, Jake intervened and stole Mayweather’s hat from him, which almost ended up in a brawl between both teams.

“I just took your hat and you’re still mad about it?” Paul said on the matter. “Come on, bro.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Despite recently announcing his new post-retirement exhibition tour in South Korea, Germany, Australia, Japan and America, it seems Mayweather has lost the interest of the boxing community, as showcased in his most recent exhibition bout in London against Aaron Chalmers. The event flopped massively due to the below-par ticket sales the fight generated.

Even if the events don’t live up to expectations, it’s not particularly something Mayweather is worried about, as he gets paid the same amount regardless of the consumer’s interest, pay-per-view sales, and ticket sales.

