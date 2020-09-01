Daniel Cormier rates Jon Jones’ chances at heavyweight

Daniel Cormier believes former UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones has all the skills required to thrive in the UFC heavyweight division.

Cormier, who previously held the UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight titles, shared a heated rivalry with Jones for many years. Despite the long-standing animosity between the two stars, Cormier is well aware of Jones’ skills, and believes they’ll translate well to the heavyweight division.

“If you have that skillset, the skillset that Jon Jones has, it doesn’t matter what weight class; he will be able to compete,” Cormier said on ESPN’s DC and Helwani show. “That’s a fact. You can love him, you can hate him, but that’s a fact.”

Jon Jones ruled over the UFC light heavyweight division for many years, and is widely accepted as the best fighter in the division’s history, but recently vacated his title with ambitions to seek out new challenges as a heavyweight.

At present, it’s not clear who Jones will fight in his heavyweight debut, but he’s already attempting to position himself ahead of heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou as the next man in line for a fight with the division’s reigning champion Stipe Miocic.

Stipe doesn’t want to fight Francis again because the first fight really wasn’t close — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 31, 2020

Looking at it from Stipe’s point of view, fighting Francis again is definitely more of a lose situation than a win. — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 31, 2020

Stipe asked for a new challenge, why not fight the light heavyweight goat? Besides we’re way closer in size. What’s more exciting than that? — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 31, 2020

By the time he heals up my body weight should be right where it needs to be. This fight lines up perfectly — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 31, 2020

Stipe versus Francis is high risk low reward. Stipe versus myself actually makes a lot of sense for both of us. Now you actually have a super fight. Stipe loses the fight is gone — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 31, 2020

How do you think Jon Jones will perform in the UFC heavyweight division? Do you share Daniel Cormier’s confidence in the former light heavyweight champ?