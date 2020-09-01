Nicco Montano dealing with “hardships” after latest fight cancelation

Former UFC flyweight champion Nicco Montano is dealing with some hardships after being forced out of her fight with Julia Avila with COVID-19.

Montano was expected to fight Avila on September 5, but had to withdraw from the matchup when she tested positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, this is far from the first fight she’s been forced to withdraw from of late, and the stresses of going so long without a payday are starting to pile up.

Nicco Montano opened up on her current situation in a lengthy post to Instagram, and explained how she continues to find motivation in her Navajo heritage.

“As some of you know, I am sick with Covid and cannot participate in my bout next weekend,” Nicco Montano wrote. “It seems to be the algorithm of being sick and getting injured through my fight camps that makes me unable to perform for you guys.

“First off all, an MCL tear and kidney failure are out of my hands,” Montano added. “These are the health injuries I have had in the past and had to pull out of my fights because of. Now it’s another hand of cards that I’ve been dealt. I’m obviously a fighter, however I feel like I can’t keep fighting [fate] and so it seems, I’m destined to only fight once a year, if that. I also cannot keep financially supporting myself (aka my grandparents, love them sooo much) through these camps and not have a pay out. I wish we as athletes would get paid especially if our injuries and health issues are out of our hands in certain circumstances. Believe me, I’m a person of product, so I believe that what you put in is what you get out. And that’s why I’ve been a champion. I’ve seen the highest highs and lowest lows in this sport. But this sport has taught me the real definition of dedication and discipline. I know what I’m capable of because I gave it my all. I’m happy for all the lessons, but now I feel like I’m flirting with fate if I keep on this same pattern.

“I believe in a higher subconscious so I’m forced to believe that there’s something to this… something to me always giving my heart, blood, sweat , and tears to MMA and then getting nothing in return except for hate because I HAVE to pull out of fights due to medical reasons,” Montano continued. “I suppose I just want my fans to understand where I’m coming from. You all know I grew up on The Navajo Nation and that it’s been stricken hard with this monster. Now that I have it I just feel so sorry for the families that have lost their loved ones due to Covid.

“My motivation has always been my people. When I got the mic after I won my King of the Cage belt I said ‘let’s thank the real heroes, our brothers and sister standing proud with NODAPL [Dakota Access Pipeline protests] and when I won the the UFC belt I spoke my native tongue and talked about our matriarchal culture. I’ll never give up, but I’m definitely going through the every day person with hardships.”

Hopefully, things turn around for the former champion Nicco Montano in the near future.