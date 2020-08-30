Video | UFC star Jon Jones begins his transformation to heavyweight

UFC superstar Jon Jones released a video of him lifting weights as he looks to bulk up before making his move up to heavyweight.

Jones recently vacated the UFC light heavyweight title and made it official that he intends on moving up to heavyweight for his next fight. Jones had previously expressed an interest in fighting Francis Ngannou in a non-title fight, but after Stipe Miocic defended the UFC heavyweight title against Daniel Cormier, Jones seems to have Miocic locked in his crosshairs. On his end, Miocic has admitted that he is interested in fighting Jones, too.

For Jones to move up to heavyweight and take on bigger, stronger fighters he is going to have to bulk up and put some muscle on his lean frame. Taking to social media, Jones released a video of him lifting weights. Take a look at what Jones shared on his Twitter.

Slowly but surely

As Jones notes, moving up to heavyweight is a process that will involve him putting on the weight the right way. That means he needs to put on more muscle mass to help him take on the biggest fighters in the UFC heavyweight division. While Jones matches most heavyweights in terms of height, he doesn’t match them in terms of sheer size just yet. After putting on some muscle from weightlifting, the hope is he will be able to compete with the strongest heavyweights the UFC has to offer such as Ngannou, for example.

While Jones could have stayed at light heavyweight and looked to continue to shatter his record of UFC title defenses in the division, he instead wants to test his skills up a weight class, and hopefully make some more money while he’s at it. One of the greatest fighters of all time, Jones can cement his legacy as the GOAT if he wins the heavyweight title.

How do you think Jon Jones will fare as a heavyweight in the UFC?